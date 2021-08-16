SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire Department (SCFD) Station 98 and several SCFD vehicles sustained heavy damage Friday after a man violently broke into the building, stole a car, and led deputies on a chase through a field.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the fire station after a witness reported the man, 45-year-old Aaron P. Kaemuongmul, ramming his truck repeatedly into the station door.
When deputies arrived, Kaemuongmul had made his way inside and another vehicle could be heard from inside revving its engine.
Deputies watched as Kaemuongmul drove a SCFD Jeep CJ5 through one of the doors.
Deputies followed him into a field, attempting to make a stop. Kaemuongmul continued to flee. Even when cornered, Kaemuongmul rammed back and forth into squad cars.
Eventually, Kaemuongmul submitted to capture. He was taken to the hospital and then booked into Spokane County Jail on various charges.
Kaemuongmul caused over $50,000 in damage, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Department. Two SCFD brush trucks were also damaged.