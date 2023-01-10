SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs office has identified and charged a suspect in connection to the death of 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was found dead in his Deer Park home.
37-year-old Gary Ault was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
Investigators worked with the Washington State Crime Lab and identified him through a Combined DNA Index System search.
Ault was already in custody at the Spokane County Jail on separate, unrelated charges stemming from unprovoked, violent assaults of five victims. These charges ranged from first, second and third-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.