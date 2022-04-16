MILLWOOD, Wash. - A standoff with SWAT on Thursday ended peacefully, but investigation into the incident have resulted in charges against the suspect, 42-year-old Manuel Garcia.
Before the standoff, Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fire call on the 7800 block of E. Columbia Dr. The caller said their family member was an addict and caused the fire, but wasn't sure if it was intentional. The fire was out when Spokane County Fire District 9 units arrived, and personnel asked deputies to secure the scene before investigating the potential arson.
The Behavioral Health Unit worked to contact Garcia, who appeared to be in crisis and had barricaded himself inside the home. It was unknown whether Garcia was armed at the time. Negotiators, SWAT, Rescue Task Force, EDU, and Spokane Regional Air Support responded to assist with de-escalation efforts. Just over four hours later at around 5:45 p.m., Garcia peacefully surrendered.
A search warrant was obtained on Friday, and deputies recovered a Smith and Wesson handgun, magazines, and several hundred rounds of ammunition belonging to Garcia.
Garcia was booked into Spokane County Jail and now faces one count each of first-degree arson and second-degree malicious mischief.