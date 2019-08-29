SPOKANE, Wash. - A man faces several charges after committing a series of property crimes in downtown Spokane that resulted in more than $14,000 of damage.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the man, later identified as Jessie Clemens, committed the crimes on the morning of August 15. He was first seen on security video at the Liberty Building at 203 N. Washington pulling the lid off a large barrel of grease and pouring it onto the pavement. The contents then spilled down the alley and into the parking lot. The cleanup cost for that action is currently $6,202.48.
Next, at the Sherwood Building at 510 N. Riverside, Clemens was seen on video stealing newspapers, breaking the glass of a picture frame by kicking it and pulling a large screen TV/monitor off the wall. The TV dropped down a flight of stairs, causing damage to the wall and glass railing, according to police. Damages for those acts are still being assessed but are currently more than $8,000.
Clemens can then be seen on video upstairs at the Chase Bank Building at 601. W. Main. Hi tipped over a garbage can and it rolled across the skywalk. He then pulled a fire extinguisher off the wall and discharged it on walls and glass window fronts of several businesses. The total cost to clean that area was $767.95, according to police.
He can then be seen walking across another skywalk to River Park Square. There, he picked up a bench and threw it against the large picture windows of Francesca's, causing one of the windows to bow. Clemens then walked up to the window, pulled one side open and reached inside to steal a blue BB cap and necklace. The total cost of the theft was $40. The store was closed a the time, so police say Clemens entered and remained unlawfully inside while committing the theft.
According to police, Clemens has a criminal history in Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas and Washington. His last conviction was on May 2, 2019, for a robbery that occurred in King County. He has no local address and told police he lives "here and there."
Authorities were able to identify Clemens by looking at photos of recently booked and released inmates from the Spokane County Jail and compared them with surveillance photos. They found he was already in jail on an unrelated robbery charge, which police say he committed the day after the downtown property crime spree.
Clemens was charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree malicious mischief and one count of second-degree malicious mischief.