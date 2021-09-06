HARRISON, Idaho-- On Sunday around 9:20pm multiple agencies responded to reports of a high speed boat crash near the area of Coeur d'Alene River and Coeur d'Alene Lake.
A witness reported seeing a boat traveling at high speeds in the dark and then hearing it crash through the slough. After a thorough search by law enforcement and medical agencies, deputies located the boat wreckage roughly 150-feet from the Lake.
55-year-old David Mendenhall and his 26-year-old son Jared Mendenhall were the only two people on the boat when deputies arrived on scene.
Deputies determined that alcohol and speed appeared to be a factor and David was charged with operating under the influence (DUI).