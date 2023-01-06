SPOKANE, Wash. - Police arrested Gary Ault on December 27th for illegal possession of a firearm, but that might be the least of his charges.
After his arrest police added charges of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree assault following a 3-day crime spree.
Ault agreed to meet with a Nonstop Local reporter today for an interview, but when he got there Ault said it wasn't going to help him and changed his mind.
Police said Ault could be seen on security footage from December 17th outside a bank on Spokane Falls Boulevard bear spraying and kicking two women in the face, before walking away.
They said that was the first of three assaults Ault committed that day.
Police said after he went to West Main Street and punched two people. Then police said he went North the 9400 block of North Newport Highway where he committed a third assault.
"These acts were devastating," Public Information Officer Jacquelyn Valencia said. "Watching the videos shocked something in everybody."
Police said Ault's crime spree ended on the 20th, when he assaulted someone in a Target bathroom with a hammer.
"These are random, unprovoked acts that are very uncommon," said Valencia. "This doesn't happen every day in Spokane."
Police said anyone can help make their job easier by sharing surveillance footage that they have.
"It's always amazing when people can provide surveillance videos from their ring cameras to their home surveillance, cell phone video," said Valencia. "We don't rely heavily on it but it's always a bonus when we can get them.
Police said Ault already had 14 felony convictions before these charges, and if he gets convicted, he will have even more.