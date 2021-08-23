UPDATE:
The man driving the truck that caused the accident, McGavin Medrain, is being held in the Spokane County Jail on $250,000 bond. He has been charged with Vehicular Assault.
Sunday, the owner of the Dutch Bros. stand that Medrain's truck plowed through shared a statement thanking first responders and providing an update on his employees who were injured. Read it here.
UPDATE:
Spokane Police has identified the suspect involved in the Crash on Freya as 48-year-old McGavin Medrain.
SPD said Medrain is being charged with Vehicular Assault.
UPDATE:
Seven people are injured after a truck crashed into two buildings at Freya and Fifth Avenue, according to our partners at The Spokesman-Review.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says 7 people injured when this truck crashed into two buildings at Freya and Fourth. Happened around 11:50. pic.twitter.com/ag30oVYR3E— Kip Hill (@kiphillreporter) August 20, 2021
One of the people who is injured is in serious condition.
According to the Spokesman-Review, six cars were involved in the crash.
.@SpokanePD PIO says driver of a commercial vehicle is in @WAStatePatrol custody on DUI charges after failing a field sobriety test. Other charges could be coming, pending investigation. @KHQLocalNews— Guy Tannenbaum (@yugmuabnennat) August 20, 2021
Spokane Police tell KHQ, that the driver of the commercial vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
The area will be closed for several hours for an investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Freya northbound at 4th Avenue is blocked due to a vehicle that crashed into a building.
There is a heavy police and ambulance presence at the scene.
The building that was hit is labeled as a Liberty Tax Service on Google Maps.
KHQ Viewer photos show Dutch Bros is also seemingly destroyed.
KHQ Crews are on scene. Information will be updated as it is received.