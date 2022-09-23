CHATTAROY, Wash. - One man has been arrested for vehicular assault after a two-car crash near SR-2 on Thursday afternoon.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 33-year-old Aaric Carr was traveling on Dension Chattaroy Road. Carr tried merging on to US-2 when he failed to yield and struck another car.
The two women in the other car were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Carr was not injured and arrested.
Deputies believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
Last Updated: Sept. 23 at 9:45 a.m.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash in Chattaroy on southbound State Route 2 near Denison Chattaroy Road where serious injuries have been reported.
WSP said one southbound lane is blocked and you should avoid the area. In the latest update, WSP said the lane will be blocked for an extended period of time.
Three total people were injured, two seriously. WSP told KHQ nobody appears to have life-threatening injuries.
WSP told KHQ one person has been arrested for vehicular assault.
Last Updated: Sept. 22 at 10:10 p.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.