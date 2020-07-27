SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting from late Friday afternoon.
Witnesses heard at least two shots coming from an alley near Morton and Nebraska. After working through the weekend, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) said Monday they have made no arrests, despite identifying who pulled the trigger.
Loved ones of the man who died told our crews at the scene, he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. The other family involved agrees but said the man who died, a stranger to all of them, showed up to that wrong place, their home, three times. They said each time things got more dangerous.
"I had never seen him in my life," Kelly Cartmell said.
That's the story of the entire family. No one in the household recognized the man who died when shots were fired. They took photos of him and said they were frightened by his aggressive behavior. They claim he appeared intoxicated and was making accusations they knew nothing about.
"He's out there accusing my son of taking truck parts," Cartmell said. "My son said, I don't steal. I don't have to steal. The parts he said they took, were still on his truck. He was not accepting that. He was making threats."
The family said those threats were to kill. They alleged the man had a hatchet and a baseball bat as well as a gun. Cartmell's sons, who were there with us during this interview but didn't want to go on camera, said they thought he was going to kill them. Cartmell's son fired what they describe as a 'warning shot.' When the stranger didn't leave, the fatal one came next.
"Unfortunately it ended in a man's death," Cartmell said. "We are so sorry for the family. We would never wish this upon anybody. So many lives have been altered because of this."
Police said the shooting is being thoroughly investigated, and because of that, they were unable to provide any details other than confirmation that no one has been arrested for the fatal shooting. Cartmell's family told KHQ they were extensively questioned.
"They cooperated," she said. "We have nothing to hide"
The family reached out to KHQ because they want their side out. They're terrified, and say in the days following the shooting, their house was broken into twice. Threats have been coming in too. They believe someone may very well have stolen from the shooting victim, and feel awful that they wound up in the middle of it.
"I'm here to set the record straight," she said. "This man came to the wrong home."
Cartmell's family is so fearful, they have been sleeping in a hotel. SPD urges anyone who has information who they have not yet spoken with to please call them as soon as possible.
