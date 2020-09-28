SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a scary situation for all involved when a man fell asleep inside a dumpster and was picked up by a solid waste collections team.
According to city spokesperson Marlene Feist, the driver of the garbage truck called 911 after hearing a person screaming from inside the truck on Monday, Sept. 28.
The Spokane Fire Department assisted with getting the load of garbage deposited and getting the person out as safely as possible.
The person, who had presumably fallen asleep in a dumpster at the Northpointe Shopping Center, was taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
"This situation, unfortunately, happens from time to time," Feist said. "We will once again be asking service providers who assist those experiencing homelessness to remind them of the dangers of sleeping in a dumpster."
Incidents like this are said to become more frequent as cold weather sets in.
Garbage collectors will shake dumpsters before emptying them to awaken any potential person, particularly in areas where people experience homelessness. Trucks are also equipped with back-up alarms and are generally noisy, which also helps inform people of their arrival. Some dumpsters can be serviced as often as daily.
