SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office have released information on a man with a sexually violent history who has been released from custody.
Scott Jones, 59, was convicted in 1993 and 1994 of attempted child molestation and child molestation, respectively. He has been released from McNeil Island.
Authorities say Jones still maintains his status as a sexually violent offender. The victims of his crimes were 6 and 7-year-old girls.
Jones will remain under supervision by the Department of Corrections and he has registered with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say he will be moving to the 1200 block of N. Lincoln Street.