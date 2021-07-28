COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A man crashed his car into a garage door in Coeur d'Alene after suffering a medical event.
Idaho State Police said 74-year-old Kerry Speight was driving westbound in the alley between Wallace Avenue and Garden Avenue in a light blue Station Wagon when he crossed 3rd Street and hit a closed garage.
ISP said Speight died of his injuries at the scene. His death was determined to be from the medical event he suffered, not from the crash.
The investigation into the crash is on going.