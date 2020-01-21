Tuesday afternoon, Seattle Police responded to a reported shooting near the Westlake Center in downtown Seattle.
According to police, one man is critically injured.
Police are investigating with a K9 searching the area.
Officers responding to the 1600 block of 4th Ave to investigate a possible shooting. One person with apparent gunshot wound located. Officers and K9 searching the area/investigating circumstances.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2020
