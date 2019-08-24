A man in Whatcom County was arrested after cutting power lines to prevent the KGB from poisoning the US and saying Ariana Grande told him to do it.
According to KOMO, Whatcom County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Santa Fe Trail in Maple Falls on Tuesday after residents reported the man.
The suspect told deputies he works for the government and then said the military.
The man also told deputies he was disabling the power lines to "prevent the Russian KGB agents from poisoning the US with nuclear toxins that were being transferred from the power lines."
He also told deputies Ariana Grande told him to do it. The man was arrested for malicious mischief.
Puget Sound Energy responded to the scene and estimated the damage to be over $5,000.