A man named Terry Robinson posted on Facebook that he plans to live out retirement in a Holiday Inn as opposed to a nursing home.
He did the math and Holiday Inn seems to be a much better option. According to his post, the average cost for a nursing home is about $188.00 per day. Robinson says at the Holiday Inn the cost of a combined long term stay discount and senior discount is $59.23 per night for a difference of $128.77. That extra money could be used for "lunch and dinner in any restaurant we want, or room service, laundry, gratuities and special TV movies."
He also points out that there is free breakfast, a spa, swimming pool, a workout room, a lounge and washer-dryer.
Most have free toothpaste and razors, and all have free shampoo and soap and you can move around to different Holiday Inn locations.
So far Holiday Inn has not responded to Robison's post