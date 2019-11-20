MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man was taken into custody after a Moses Lake homeowner caught him breaking into a car.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the homeowner confronted 20-year-old Daniel Tudor inside a fenced area in the 1500 block of Buell Wednesday morning.
A short fight ensued, which Tudor lost, according to police. Then the homeowner held onto Tudor until officers arrived and arrested him.
An investigation revealed that Tudor had stolen several items from the home's fenced backyard. After being treated at the hospital, Tudor was booked into jail on charges of residential burglary, vehicle prowling and providing false information to officers.
The Moses Lake Police Department is reminding the public, "tis the season for criminals to be out stealing Christmas presents (aka felony Christmas shopping)."
They are urging people to be extra vigilant about securing valuables and reporting suspicious behavior. Additional precautions should also be taken to guard against porch pirates, who also prowl for holiday packages.
