UPDATE: DEC. 31 AT 5:45 P.M.
Despite life saving efforts by first responders at the scene and at the hospital, the man shot in Spokane Valley on New Year's Eve died. According to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), witnesses said an altercation of some sort escalated, leading to the shooting.
According to SVPD, a man and a woman ran from the scene after the man shot the other man. It's unknown if the three people knew each other or what precipitated the argument or shooting.
Investigators later learned that the victim, a black man, died at the hospital.
SVPD said the male suspect is described as being white and 5'08"-5'11". The female was described as an adult and white.
SVPD said the information about this incident is minimal and that detectives are requesting anyone with video surveillance cameras in the area to review their recordings from an hour before, to an hour after, for anything suspicious or for video of the people involved.
If you have any information about what happened, to call Crime Check. That number is: (509) 456-2233. The reference number is: #10170950.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A person is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Thursday morning near the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Spokane Valley, according to police.
Right now, tape is blocking off the area. A K9 and helicopter are on the way to help locate two suspects. According to police, they are searching for two people who fled the scene, possibly a man and a woman.
Spokane Valley Police and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies are responding.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
