SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said a Sunday morning shooting in the East Central neighborhood is being investigated as a homicide.
According to Spokane Police, responding officers found a male victim on First Avenue with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Officers provided first aid and the victim was conscious and talking.
The victim stated he had been shot outside of the residence while standing next to his car.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.
SPD said no suspects have been identified.
If you have information about the incident, you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference #2020-20221878.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.