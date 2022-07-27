SPOKANE, Wash. - One man has died after being swept into the Spokane River near Downriver Drive and Pettet Drive, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD).
SFD told KHQ that two men were hanging out by the river, when one of them got in and was swept away.
First responders found him, pulled him out of the water and tried to revive him for about half an hour, but he didn't survive.
SFD said the man was not wearing a life jacket, which serves as a reminder to wear one if you plan to be anywhere near the water.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.