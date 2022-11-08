Police lights - Vault photo

KAMIAH, Idaho. - One man is dead after a crash near Woodland and Moon House road. 

55-year-old Gerald Burns died from his injuries. No other vehicles were involved. 

Right now, the crash is under investigation.  

