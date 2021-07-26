MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A 44-year-old man has died after being swept away by a strong current in a Moses Lake irrigation canal Sunday.
Joshua Griffen and a friend decided to swim in the canal near Road 4 Northeast when Griffin fell victim to the current and was pulled under the water.
Grant County and AMR crews recovered Griffen's body but were unable to save him. They said he died at the scene.
Coroner Craig Morrison will conduct an autopsy on Griffen's body. His family has been notified.
Moses Lake Sheriff's Office said in a post that swimming in irrigation canals is dangerous as it isn't always apparent how strong the current is.