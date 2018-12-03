SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southeast Spokane County on Sunday morning.
Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies and Fire District 11 crews responded to a field near the intersection of S. Molter Rd. and E. Elder Rd. on Dec. 2 around 7:30 a.m. for the report of an apparent vehicle crash.
The adult male drive was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Spokane County Traffic Unit investigators found the driver was not wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash and that excess speed was a factor.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the driver at a later date.