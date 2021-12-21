BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A person, believed to be male, is dead after being involved in three consecutive crashes on I-5 near Lake Samish.
According to a report from KOMO News, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the victim rolled his car around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He was well enough to exit the overturned vehicle, but was hit by another car upon doing so.
He was loaded into an ambulance for emergency medical care, but the ambulance was also hit by another vehicle.
Emergency crews had to call in a second medical crew to transport the victim to the hospital, he was pronounced dead there.
No-one from the ambulance crew was reported as injured.