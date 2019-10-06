A man died as Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies were trying to arrest him.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Deputies went to the man's home on Canal in Newman Lake after a family member called 911 saying he was out of control and on drugs.
Deputies say he locked himself in the basement and was screaming and destroying household items.
Deputies attempted to tase him but it did not help. Once they put him in handcuffs, the man suddenly stopped breathing.
Live saving measures were attempted, but he died.
The deputies that were involved are on paid leave.
