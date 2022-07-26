WEST GLACIER, Mont. - A 79-year-old man from Florida fell to his death while hiking in Glacier National Park on Monday.
The park says the man fell while trying to climb a steep slope off of the trail with a group of friends. Park officials say the incident occurred several hundred feet above the Two Medicine Campground on Rising Wolf Mountain.
The friends climbed down the hill to where the man was, then called for help.
NPS staff and the Two Bear Air rescue helicopter responded and transported the man to the Two Medicine Ranger Station where he was pronounced dead by ALERT personnel.
Park staff would like to thank the Glacier County Sherriff’s Office, ALERT, and Two Bear Air for their support and would also like to express their deepest condolences to the family and ask that the public respect the family’s privacy.