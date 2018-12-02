Police Lights

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 95.

Police responded to a single car accident on Highway 95 near Rockford Bay Road on Friday.

Michael J Adams, 50, of Rathdrum, was driving southbound in a 2006 Mercury Milan when he went off the left shoulder into the median. The car rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.

Adams was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Kootenai Health where he died Saturday as a result of his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. 

