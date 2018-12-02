COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 95.
Police responded to a single car accident on Highway 95 near Rockford Bay Road on Friday.
Michael J Adams, 50, of Rathdrum, was driving southbound in a 2006 Mercury Milan when he went off the left shoulder into the median. The car rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.
Adams was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Kootenai Health where he died Saturday as a result of his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.