SPOKANE, Wash. - A motorcycle rider who crashed while trying to stand on his seat has died as a result of his injuries.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, the rider was rushed to the hospital Sunday, August 25 after the crash in the 6900 block of N. Wall.
Deputies learned from witnesses that the man riding the Harley Davidson was traveling north on Wall when he tried to stand on the seat, slipped and fell.
He was wearing a helmet but it was not securely fastened, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The motorcycle continued northbound and hit a parked pickup truck. The rider was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the driver at a later time, when appropriate to do so.