A man in Rhode Island was killed when he got caught in a strong rip tide Saturday afternoon.
Rescue crews from the Warwick Fire Department found the 57-year-old man an hour later about 500 yards off shore.
He was taken to a hospital where we was pronounced dead.
Witnesses said he was with a friend on shore before going in the water.
"She was crying her eyes out, not knowing what to do and carrying his boots and not knowing where his body was. It was crazy,” Elizabeth Botelho said.
There are warning signs on the beach about strong currents, but firefighters said it is not unusual for them to get calls to help swimmers.