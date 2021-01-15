Man dies in duplex fire in southeast Coeur d'Alene on Thursday
Coeur d'Alene Fire Department

COEUR D'ALENE - One man died in a duplex fire on Thursday night in southeast Coeur d'Alene, according to the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department. Another person was inside, but was able to get out without injury.

A preliminary investigation of the cause shows the fire appears to be accidental. The fire department said no working smoke alarms were found in the duplex.

Additionally, a generator was found in the garage supplying power since the area was still without power following Wednesday's windstorm. 

