Man dies in duplex fire in southeast Coeur d'Alene on Thursday

COEUR D'ALENE - One man died in a duplex fire on Thursday night in southeast Coeur d'Alene, according to the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department. Another person was inside, but was able to get out without injury.
A preliminary investigation of the cause shows the fire appears to be accidental. The fire department said no working smoke alarms were found in the duplex.
Additionally, a generator was found in the garage supplying power since the area was still without power following Wednesday's windstorm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.