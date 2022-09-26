HAYDEN, Idaho - A 78-year-old Hayden man died after suffering injuries from a house fire that happened on Sept. 24, according to Lieutenant Mark Ellis from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).
At about 10:14 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 24, deputies with the KCSO responded to a report of a residential structure fire. Fire and medical personnel from multiple agencies arrived shortly after. Fire crews entered the home after learning from a witness that a resident was still inside.
Fire personnel found Gary Hetrick and removed him from the building. He was taken to Kootenai Health by ambulance. He was then air lifted to Harborview Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Officials were still investigating the cause of the fire as of 2 p.m. on Sept. 26.