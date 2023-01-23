A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
Responding SCSO deputies found an adult man still inside the severely damaged truck, and personnel from Cheney Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.
The roadway was closed for several hours while traffic unit investigators handled the scene. It was determined the man failed to negotiate a curve due to speed. His vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and struck a tree. The man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Investigators are looking into whether impairment played a factor as well.
There were no other occupants in the truck, and no other vehicles were involved. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.