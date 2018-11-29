The Ferry County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fled from a deputy Monday night with his lights off.
In a Facebook post filled with humorous hashtags, the Sheriff's Office said a deputy noticed a car known to be associated with a man who had a US Marshal Warrant for his arrest. The deputy turned around to catch up with the car, but noticed the lights suddenly disappeared.
The same thing happened to Chief Wiggum in The Simpsons once. ("It's a ghost car!")
However, the deputy figured the driver simply turned off the lights in an effort to escape. He was right.
"Deciding he was either after Batman or one really good magician, he quickly went to where the car had disappeared into the night," the Sheriff's Office said in their Facebook post.
The deputy eventually found the car and noticed the lights-off tactic "only partially" worked because the car had crashed and got stuck in a large pile of debris.
The driver was gone, but the passenger was still with the car.
"Deputy Cosby asked who the driver had been but of course the passenger had no idea who had been driving," the Sheriff's office said. "Assuming someone had decided to not wait around to talk the passenger finally spilled the beans. After a few fake bean spills it turned out it was Carl Kenneth Connor had been driving. Just so happens Carl isn’t magic and he had just tried to drive without the headlights on."
Backup arrived, including Border Patrol Agents, and the search for Carl Connor was on. Despite the effort, Connor was not found.
However, the Sheriff's Office says the passenger had prior knowledge of Connor's warrants and she was arrested for rendering assistance.
The Sheriff's Office said a K9 on scene notified deputies that searching the car might be a good idea. A search warrant was obtained and during the search of the car, several items were seized and more charges were added.
The Sheriff's Office concluded the entertaining post with "If anyone knows Carl Connors location, we would love to put Deputy Cosby in contact," followed by some epic hashtags:
#WeHaveYourGirlfriend #BatmanWouldntCrashIntoAPileOfSticks#CantHideStuffFromKarma #DontMethAroundWithoutYourLightsOn#ActuallyJustDontMethAround