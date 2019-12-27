The actor who faced the wrath of social media after appearing in a now-infamous Peloton exercise bike commercial, has reignited the internet's attention.
Fox Business reports Sean Hunter, who was dubbed "the Peloton husband," took a cue from the commercial and bought his real-life girlfriend one of the fitness bikes for Christmas.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based actor and elementary school teacher posted a picture of him and his girlfriend, Cassidy Baras, with the bike on Instagram.
He also added the caption, "Here's hoping this goes over better the second time...Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don't leave me)."
The post appears to poke fun at the outcry that surrounded the ad, which depicts a woman receiving a Peloton bike from her husband and then documenting her progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.