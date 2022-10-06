SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested Jermain Green in connection to a crash that happened at the intersection of Garland and Maple Thursday morning.
According to SPD, Green was charged with felony hit and run and vehicular assault.
The crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The intersection was closed for several hours.
Updated: Oct. 6 at 4:45 p.m.
A serious crash has blocked the intersection of West Garland Avenue and North Maple Street.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), one person was arrested at the scene and one person was hospitalized in critical condition.
SPD said excessive speed was likely a factor. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place shortly after 11 a.m.
Traffic heading north on Maple is being diverted onto West Providence Avenue.