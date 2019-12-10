Man faces sexual assault accusations stemming from involvement in Spokane gymnastics in the 90s

Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit are are looking for more information about reports of sexual assault starting back in the mid-1990s.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Mark Hoffmeister was arraigned Tuesday morning for six felony charges from an ongoing investigation.
In mid-September, SCSO received an anonymous tip from a young female naming Hoffmeister as a sexual assault suspect.
According to SCSO, during the time of the alleged assault, Hoffmeister had contact with juveniles because he was involved with competitive gymnastics.
SCSO is asking for additional information regarding this investigation and are asking people to come forward. You can contact Detective Brad Humphrey at 509-477-3028, reference #10133211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.