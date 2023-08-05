ST. MARIES, Idaho - A man is facing 2nd-degree murder charges after one person was killed and another hospitalized in St. Maries.
Early Saturday morning, the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of an altercation and gunshots at an apartment on N 17th St.
Benewah County Sheriff Anthony J.Ells reports law enforcement on scene found two victims, a 30-year-old man who was pronounced deceased on the scene, and a 59-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The suspect, Jacob Anderson, 21, was reportedly still on scene and was immediately detained.
Anderson was taken to the Benewah County Jail without further incident and was booked under 2nd-degree murder charges. Further charges are pending.
An investigation is being conducted with the help of Idaho State Police.