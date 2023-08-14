SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly caused a crash that killed two people on Trent Avenue on Friday.
Kelly Dockins, 45, made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court Monday afternoon. The judge maintained his $100,000 bond for his two charges of vehicular homicide.
Dockins was driving his Ford SUV, Dockins collided with a silver Mitsubishi Lancer traveling westbound on Trent, according to court documents. The car was pushed in front of a commercial vehicle, causing a second collision.
According to the affidavit of facts, Dockins took a field sobriety test, where he showed multiple indicators of impairment.
The officer believed that he was impaired by a drug. Dockins told the officer he had not consumed any cannabis that day, but consumed cannabis concentrates as per to the affidavit of facts.
When asked if he had used any stimulants on the day of the crash, he replied he had not. However, when asked the last time he used a CNS stimulant, he invoked his Miranda rights.
The case is still under investigation.