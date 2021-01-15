Spokane Valley, WA - A man is facing felony charges after stealing items from a store and hitting an employee with a bottle after he was denied service for not wearing a mask.
This happened Friday at the Grocery Outlet in the Spokane Valley.
Officers arrived at the store around 9:40 am after getting a call for a disorderly customer. An employee told sheriff's officers that the man was not wearing a mask in the store and was asked several times to wear one, but the man refused.
The suspect approached the checkout stand with around $15.00 worth of merchandise, and an employee refused to sell the merchandise. The suspect picked up the items and walked out of the store without paying.
Another employee tried to stop the suspect, but an altercation ensued and became physical.
The suspect threw a coffee bottle at the employee hit him in the head. The bottle shattered, and the suspect picked up the pieces and held them as a weapon toward employees.
Eventually, the suspect got into his car and was last seen driving westbound on Sprague.
The male suspect was described as a white male in his 20’s with long hair, wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans.
An employee provided a license plate of the suspect vehicle, which Deputies attempted to locate but have not yet been successful.
The employee who hit in the head with the bottle declined medical attention at the scene.
The case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident, including the suspect, is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10006322.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.