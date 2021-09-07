A 33-year-old man was arrested after driving under the influence, crashing his pickup into a utility pole, and threatening multiple Spokane County Deputies in north Spokane County Friday night.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says Friday, September 3, around 5:45pm, Deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver near N. Milan Elk Road and E. Deer Park Milan Road.
Deputies were told that the reckless driver had revved the engine of his older orange Chevy pickup and intentionally swerved at the victim, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.
The victim explained that that the incident started when she saw the pickup, which she recognized and knew the driver. She had stepped off the shoulder and motioned with her hands for the driver to slow down, and that's when he swerved at her.
Deputies also spoke to a witness, confirming both the victim's account of the incident and the driver's identity as Brandon L. Baumann.
Minutes later, while Deputies spoke to the victim and witness, a call went over the radio reporting a possible injury accident in the 42900 block of N. Elk Camden Road. The caller said an orange pickup truck had hit a utility pole in the area, and the power was out.
Deputies at the crash site discovered an "extensively damaged" orange 1978 Chevy pickup on its side just off the northbound shoulder. The pickup appeared to have rolled before hitting a utility pole, Deputies say.
Baumann began walking towards one of the Deputies while holding out a set of keys. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says he was "acting erratic" and slipped on the dirt shoulder, falling onto his hands and knees.
Baumann got to his feet, handing the Deputy his keys and telling her "Someone just stole my truck." The Deputy noticed that Baumann's clothes were wet and dirty from the chest down, and also observed a lump and cut on Baumann's head. Baumann declined medical attention.
Baumann provided a statement to Deputies about what had occurred, but SCSO says his speech was slurred, and he appeared to have difficulties with simple tasks and focusing on one thought. He denied that he had been drinking, but did say he had taken "funny pills," not specifying what the pills were but insisting they were prescription medications.
When asked if he should be driving after taking such pills, Baumann said it didn't matter because he wasn't driving, continuing his claims that his pickup had been stolen.
A witness at the scene of the crash told Deputies that she heard a loud noise just before her power went out. She went out to the road and noticed a power pole leaning over the road, and the orange pickup on its side.
The witness saw a man, which she believed to be Baumann, crawling out of the vehicle's back window. When she asked if he was okay, he ran eastbound into woods and marsh. The witness remained on scene and a short time later noticed a vehicle approach with an unknown male driver, and Baumann in the passenger seat.
Deputies asked Baumann to submit to field sobriety tests, which he responded with an expletive, continuing to say no, he wasn't driving.
With Baumann saying that he had taken prescription medications prior to driving, and a point where he mentioned using an illegal substance, though he later denied it, a search warrant for a sample of his blood was obtained.
While he was being transported to the hospital for a blood draw, Baumann smashed his head into the plexiglass divider, kicking the partition and windows of the patrol car, and also made numerous statements and threats toward the Deputy. Baumann told her that he would get out, look up her address, and find her, or recruit people to hurt her.
At one point, Baumann referenced an entire town burning, saying “That’s all it takes is one spark and a pissed off {expletive},” according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. At the hospital, he remained uncooperative and made several additional threats to a second Deputy.
Baumann was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempted 2nd Degree Assault, two counts of Intimidating a Public Servant, and Driving under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs.
Baumann's bond was set at $20,000, and he bonded out Sunday with the assistance of a bail bond company, SCSO says.