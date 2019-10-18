SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says a man is facing a number of charges in connection to a string of burglaries and thefts around the Inland Northwest, and SPD has recovered over $25,000 worth of stolen property, returning much of it to victims.
Detectives from SPD's Targeted Crimes Unit recently developed information that 31-year-old Christopher Wayne Summa was a suspect in a burglary where a 94-year-old woman was sleeping in her bed while items were stolen from the bedside.
The TCU additionally learned Summa was being investigated by other agencies for property crimes in Airway Heights, Spokane County, Liberty Lake and Kootenai County, Idaho. Detectives were able to connect Summa to several incidents thanks to multiple witness reports.
Detectives found Summa was living in the 3100 block of E. Marshall in Spokane and had possibly been storing stolen property there. A search warrant was executed on Oct. 2, leading to the discovery of over $25,000 worth of stolen property from 11 different victims.
SPD says much of the stolen property was identified from serial numbers, owner-applied names, initials, phone numbers, or from property descriptions in police reports.
"SPD encourages citizens to keep records or photographs of their property serial numbers and engrave or label property which greatly increases the chances of recovery," the department said in a release.
Property like high-end road bikes, golf clubs, speakers, hunting gear and power tools were recovered. Police say most of the property stolen were tools from construction site trailers, commercial burglaries and vehicle prowling.
The garage had been stacked chest deep with property, giving detectives lots of items to process. Police say many items had to be left behind as they couldn't identify the owners.
Detectives around the region connected Summa to 19 different property crimes victims in incidents dating back several months and in two states.
The TCU concluded their investigation, and will submit charges for Summa like residential burglary, second-degree burglary, felony theft and felony possession of stolen property. Other agencies are handling cases from their jurisdictions.
Summa is being held in the Geiger Corrections Center on a $60,000 bond.
Busy Burglar from SpokanePD on Vimeo.
