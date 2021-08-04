Man falls 70 feet while working on Beverly Bridge construction

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - A man working on restoring the Beverly railroad bridge died after falling approximately 70 feet. 

According to Kittitas County, 39-year-old Gabriel Zelaya was employed by a private contractor working on the new concrete decking of the railroad bridge that is part of the Palouse-to-Cascades trail. 

While working on the project Zelaya fell from the bridge onto an island in the middle of the Columbia River. 

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office responded along with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue. Medics were boated to the island by the Grant County Public Utility District to recover and treat Zelaya. He died of his injuries before he could be airlifted.

The Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident and the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries will conduct their own review.