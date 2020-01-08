Update: The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed in a fight at a Spokane Valley tavern parking lot.
The medical examiner says 40-year-old Daniel Jarman's cause of death was a left subdural hemorrhage due to blunt impact to the head. Contributory factors listed included brain contusions and a basilar skull fracture.
The manner of death is listed as homicide.
Police arrested a suspect, 38-year-old Joseph Riley, last week. Investigators have been searching for witnesses who may have information regarding what led up to the fatal encounter, who witnessed the fight itself, or what may have been said about it in the following days.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives would like to talk to any potential witnesses who might have information leading up to or after a fight in Spokane Valley that left one man dead.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, on Sunday, December 29, at approximately 2:00 am, deputies responded to a report of a man lying in the parking lot of Ichabod's Tavern at 12116 E. Sprague in Spokane Valley.
The caller said the victim had been assaulted and was lying on the ground, possibly passed out. The suspect had reportedly left the scene.
Deputies found the 40-year-old unconscious victim lying in the parking lot. The victim, who was bleeding heavily from his head and face, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries on Friday, January 3.
Through the investigation, the suspect was later identified as 38-year-old Joseph Riley. Investigators arrested him on January 2 and he was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree assault where he remains with a $150,000 bond.
Detective Marc Melville is continuing to investigate the incident and would like to talk to anyone who may have information regarding what led up to the fatal encounter, who witnessed the fight itself, or what may have been said about it in the following days.
If you were at Ichabod's Tavern on December 28, 2019, after approximately 10:30 pm and saw Riley at the establishment before he joined two adult women and the victim inside, what took place in the parking lot around closing time, or have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Detective Melville at (509)477-3325.
