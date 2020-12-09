SPOKANE, Wash. -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night on W 3rd Ave and S Howard St.
Spokane police report that the driver, 50-year-old David Macinnes was driving under the influence of an intoxicant when he struck a walking pedestrian, trapping the pedestrian under the car. Police and medical units arrived to the scene within minutes to free the victim and provide medical support, however the victim was declared dead at the scene.
Macinnes was arrested on site and charged with vehicular homicide.
An investigation is ongoing and we will post more updates as we receive them.
