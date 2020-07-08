Nightmare Alert: A man in Australia made a heart-racing realization as he was driving last month, a venomous snake at his feet.
According to Queensland Police, 27-year-old Jimmy was driving along a regional highway when he spotted a brown snake slithering towards his leg.
Jimmy said his heart was racing as he drove about 100 km/hr.
“I’m driving along at 100, and I just started to brake,” Jimmy said. “…And the more I moved my legs… it just started to wrap around me. Its head just started striking at the (driver’s seat) chair, between my legs.”
He eventually used a seat belt and work knife to fight off the snake while trying to stop the car. Fearing he had been bitten, he felt there was no other option but to kill the snake and take it with him when seeking medical treatment.
A police officer spotted the car going 123 km/hr and intercepted it. That officer had heard his share of speeding excuses, but soon realized the seriousness and sought medical assistance.
“It was pretty terrifying, I’ve never been so happy to see red and blue lights,” Jimmy said.
Arriving paramedics determined Jimmy hadn't actually been bitten by the snake, later identified as an eastern brown snake - which is highly venomous and one of the deadliest in the world.
Queensland Police shared video of the incident on its Facebook page.
