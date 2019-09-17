Spokane Police were able to take a wanted man into custody after he fled through a Fred Meyer parking lot and later crashed into a tree in the East Central area Monday night.
Around 6:25 p.m., SPD officers were dispatched for a possible wanted subject at Fred Meyer in the 400 block of S. Thor St. The caller advised the subject was getting into an older brown and white Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Officers arrived and noticed the truck driving through the parking lot, then tried to initiate a traffic stop activating their emergency lights, but the truck took off.
The truck nearly struck a few pedestrians walking from the store as it fled through the parking lot. It then headed the wrong way on 3rd Ave.
Out of concern for safety, SPD didn't pursue the truck, but about a half-block later it lost control and ran into a tree. The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Anthony Kain, got out of the truck and started to run.
Officers responded quickly and took Kain into custody without incident. A check of his name revealed Kain had a felony DOC warrant for dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor theft warrant.
Kain was booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempt to elude a police vehicle, DUI and driving with a license suspended. He was also booked on his two warrants.
Fortunately, SPD says no one was injured in this incident.