The Washington State Patrol and Spokane Police worked together to arrest a man that fled from police in a stolen U-Haul, then attempted to hide in an attic of a duplex late Wednesday night.
A WSP Trooper was in a parking lot near the U-Haul at the "Y" on Division when he heard some loud banging noises and saw a man running from the building upon investigating.
The suspect, later identified as 49-year-old James Manfredda, had broken into the security key box, stole keys, ran to a U-Haul truck and drove it away. The trooper attempted to stop the U-Haul, but it continued fleeing.
The pursuit was terminated briefly for safety concerns, but WSP initiated pursuit later on and the chase continued to Wellesley and Howard where Manfredda stopped and fled on foot.
Some nearby SPD officers responded to assist, and K9 King was brought out, tracking Manfredda to the 4700 block of N. Stevens. Citizens in the area told officers they saw a man trying to hide and then entering a garage. Officers surrounded the garage and noticed him hiding in the rafters.
Police asked Manfredda to come down multiple times, and say he was very erratic, climbing all over the place. He also kept putting his hands in his pockets, grabbing items and throwing them at officers.
Manfredda eventually scooted across the rafter into an access point that led to an attic of the duplex, and officers could hear him inside the attic moving around. Police located his backpack, containing a realistic looking airsoft gun and several wigs.
Negotiations continued until K9 King entered the attic to take him into custody. According to SPD, Manfredda yelled that he was going to kill the dog, and picked up a stick and started swinging it at King. K9 King was called out of the attic to prevent being harmed.
Manfredda then climbed through the attic to the far side of the duplex into an area not easily accessible or safe for the K9 or officers to enter. Police used a ladder to remove a vent on the front of the home, and less lethal means were used against Manfredda. After being in the attic for over an hour, he finally surrendered and was taken into custody.
He was booked into jail for numerous charges including theft of a motor vehicle and eluding. WSP is also investigating possible burglary charges.
SPD says Manfredda has a criminal history dating back numerous years, with his convictions including:
-Taking a motor vehicle without permission.
-Attempting to elude a Police Officer (X2)
-Possession of stolen property 2nd degree
-Theft 1st degree.
-4th degree assault (X2)
-DUI (X3)