SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police say on Friday night around 10:15 pm they responded to a home in the 1900 block of East Mallon avenue for report of a residential burglary.
Officers arrived on-scene and detained 36-year-old Randall Davis, who was inside the residence bleeding from the arm and chin.
Once Randall was detained, Officers rendered first aid to Randall until medics arrived and took over.
Police say the homeowner told them he heard a knock on his front door. When he answered, a man, later identified as Randall, asked for a cigarette.
The homeowner then told police Randall forced his way inside the home and jumped on the homeowner’s back and placed a choke hold around his neck.
During the fight, the homeowner remembered he had a knife in his pocket and was able to use it in Self Defense by cutting Randall’s arms in attempt to get him off of him.
Police say once the homeowner escaped the chokehold, he rendered first aid to Randall by placing a tourniquet on his arm.
The homeowner also called 9-1-1. The homeowner and Randall were both taken to local hospitals to where they were treated for their injuries.
Randall is a Convicted Felon with a history of assault with a deadly weapon.
Once Randall is released from the hospital, he will be booked into jail for Burglary 1st degree and Assault 2nd degree.
The homeowner is expected to recover.
