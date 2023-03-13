SPOKANE, Wash. - An investigation in underway after the Spokane Police Department (SPD) found a dead body at high bridge park on Sunday evening.
Around 5 p.m. on March. 12, a man was reported dead at High Bridge Park. When officers arrived on-scene, they confirmed the man was dead and that he showed signs of potential criminality.
Right now, SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating. SPD says more information on this incident, including the identify of the man, will be released at a later date.
