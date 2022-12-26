SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A man was found dead in his home on Monday night, with signs of a possible burglary, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). An investigation is now underway.
In a release, SCSO says deputies responded to a north Spokane County home on the 29400 block of north Dalton Rd. just before 6:30 p.m. The scene showed signs of a possible burglary, and they secured the scene to preserve evidence for Major Crime Unit (MCU) detectives and the Spokane County forensics team.
The investigation is in the initial stage, and detectives are working to obtain a search warrant for the home so investigators can begin collecting evidence. At this time, however, it has been determine the death was a homicide, and detectives will remain on the scene overnight.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, at a later time.
At this time, investigators are searching for a person of interest who may have information regarding this case. They're looking for a white man around 5 feet 10 inches with a slim or average build, approximately 25 years old, clean-shaven, and wearing dark clothing and carrying a briefcase or bag. He may have a medium or large-sized dog with him and could possibly be associated with a dark-colored SUV.
If you have any information regarding the man, or you believe you know anything that may help investigators, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10171903.