SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller reported a shooting, stating she'd been told a shooting had happened two hours earlier, and someone was dead inside the home.
After forcing entry, deputies found the victim lying on the living room floor. The residence was searched, but no one else was found. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victim, as well as cause and manner of death, at a later date.
Deputies interviewed three individuals at the property, and they were released without charges. No arrests have been made.
Major Crime Unit detectives remained on scene overnight and are continuing to investigate the situation. It is unknown if this death is related to the drive-by shooting in Perry District being investigated by Spokane Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not been contacted by SCSO is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10018845.
Updated on Feb. 9 at 12:30 p.m.
On February 8, 2023, at approximately 8:40 pm, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the report of a shooting at a residence in the 4300 block of E. 2nd Avenue. The caller reported she was told that a shooting had occurred two hours prior, and someone was dead inside the home.
Arriving Deputies had to force entry into the home and found an adult male lying on the living room floor. The residence was searched for other occupants, but no one else was found. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. Three people were contacted at the property and released without charges after being interviewed.
The property was secured, and Major Crimes Detectives and Spokane County Sheriff’s Forensic personnel responded to conduct interviews, document the scene, and collect evidence.
Initial information indicates the victim did not live at the location but is known to the residents.
This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information to be released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident and has not already been contacted by Deputies/ Detectives is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10018845.